Roadkill Ghost Choir Release "Slow Knife" Music Video

Florida-based band Roadkill Ghost Choir have a new music video for their song "Slow Knife."

Lead singer Andrew Shepard commented on the filming process and final product: "I sat in a bathtub full of black liquid for 5 hours so you can enjoy this 4 minute video. I do these things because I care about you."

The video was directed by Justin Hayward and shot in Chicago.

The band have also announced additional tour dates for the last few months of 2014, including dates added in December on the west coast. For the band's full itinerary, please see below.

Watch: Roadkill Ghost Choir - "Slow Knife"

The band are touring in support of their debut album, In Tongues, which was released in August. The album was streamed via Consequence of Sound and Relix hailed the album, saying "In Tongues sounds like the kid brother to MMJ's classic It Still Moves: it's a modern take on Americana flush with pedal steel guitar, spacey keys, churning percussion and Andrew Shepard's vocals...his voice [is] an ethereal gust of wind blowing through these stormy songs."

Emerging from the desolate heart of Central Florida, Roadkill Ghost Choir make unsettling, powerful American rock-Tom Petty by way of Radiohead and Cormac McCarthy. Set against Kiffy Myer's ghostly pedal steel, singer and main songwriter Andrew Shepard triumphantly conjures an allegorical American landscape of drifters, specters and violent saints. Andrew's brothers Maxx (drums) and Zach (bass) Shepard round out the rhythm section, and Stephen Garza handles lead guitar.

The band released their debut EP Quiet Light in 2013 in the midst of a touring run that included opening for Band of Horses and festival slots at New York's Governor's Ball, Austin City Limits and Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA. In January 2014, the band was invited to perform on the David Letterman Show, where they performed "Beggar's Guild."

Roadkill Ghost Choir On Tour

THUR 10.2 // Austin, TX // Holy Mountain % TICKETS

FRI 10.3 // San Antonio, TX // 502 Bar % TICKETS

SAT 10.4 // Fort Worth, TX // Lola's Saloon % TICKETS

SUN 10.5 // Houston, TX // House of Blues - Bronze Peacock % TICKETS

WED 10.8 // Athens, GA // Georgia Theatre TICKETS

THURS 10.9 // Winston-Salem, NC // The Garage TICKETS

FRI 10.10 // Greenville, SC // Fall For Greenville Festival TICKETS

SAT 10.11 // Corolla, NC // Mustang Music Fest TICKETS

MON 10.13 // Charlottesville, VA // The Southern # TICKETS

TUES 10.14 // New York, NY // Mercury Lounge TICKETS

WED 10.15 // Boston, MA // Brighton Music Hall @ TICKETS

THURS 10.16 // Washington DC // Rock N Roll Hotel & TICKETS

FRI 10.17 // Philadelphia, PA // MilkBoy & TICKETS

SAT 10.18 // Annapolis, MD // Metropolitan TICKETS

MON 10.20 // Columbus, OH // Woodlands Tavern TICKETS

WED 10.22 // Chicago, IL // Subterranean # TICKETS

SUN 11.2 // Nashville, TN // 3rd & Lindsley ^ TICKETS

MON 12.1 // Minneapolis, MN // 7th Street Entry * TICKETS

WED 12.3 // Denver, CO // Larimer Lounge * TICKETS

FRI 12.5 // Seattle, WA // Barboza * TICKETS

TUES 12.9 // Portland, OR // Doug Fir Lounge * TICKETS

THURS 12.11 // San Francisco, CA // Milk Bar * TICKETS

FRI 12.12 // Los Angeles, CA // Bootleg Hi-Fi * TICKETS

*On sale Friday

More at roadkillghostchoir.com/