Rolling Stones “Wild Horses” Acoustic Live in Studio — Video Finds

Here’s a clip of the Stones playing one of their best slower numbers, “Wild Horses.”

The video was shot live (in appropriately moody black and white) at Toshiba/EMI Studios in Tokyo back in 1995.

“Wild Horses” originally appeared on the Stones’ 1971 album Sticky Fingers, and was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

This version appears on the album Stripped, which is a collection of live recordings from smaller venues and studio recordings.

Mick Taylor is said to have used the Nashville tuning on the original recording, where the E, A, D and G strings are tuned one octave higher than standard tuning.

Check it out right here, and tell us your thoughts on Facebook or in the comments below!

For more on the Rolling Stones, visit rollingstones.com.