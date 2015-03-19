Ryan Culwell Performs “I Think I’ll Be Their God” — Exclusive Live Video

A couple of weeks ago, we debuted a live clip from Nashville-based songwriter Ryan Culwell.

The song, “Won’t Come Home,” has all the right ingredients for a proper Americana tune, with a hint of Bruce Springsteen influence to boot.

Today, we share something different. Culwell’s “I Think I’ll Be Their God” is fiery from the get go, and each strum is more intense than the last.

With its boot-stomping chants and Culwell’s road-worn vocal delivery, the song conjures images of the barren West and Culwell’s hometown of Amarillo, Texas.

The track is featured on his just-released album, Flatlands. You can find out more at ryanculwell.com.