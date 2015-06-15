Slow-Motion Camera Captures Guitar Strings in Motion — Video

Here's a video we found on Plectone's Facebook page over the weekend.

It shows—in glorious slow motion—what guitar strings really look like—as you're plucking them.

As you know, there have been several iPhone videos showing guitar strings in slow motion, but they usually generate a horde of negative comments, most of which point out glitches in iPhone cameras. Several of these videos also have been called fakes.

Unfortunately, the only added info posted along with this new clip (posted June 12) is the fact that it contains "raw footage." When we find out more, we will update this story.