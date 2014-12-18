Steve Gunn Announces 2015 Tour in Support of 'Way Out Weather'

As 2014 comes to a close, praise for Steve Gunn's phenomenal album, Way Out Weather, released this past October on Paradise of Bachelors, continues to pour in.

The album has received year-end best of 2014 recognition from many publications, including NPR Music, Pitchfork, Aquarium Drunkard, Magnet, and Mojo, who ranked the album #6 in their "50 Best Albums Of 2014."

Today, Gunn is excited to announce his first run of tour dates in 2015.

He'll be making stops at both AeroFest and Big Ears Festival, before heading back to Brooklyn for a hometown show at Baby's All Right on Wednesday, April 1st. Gunn (vocals, guitar) will be joined for this tour by Nathan Bowles (drums), and Jason Meagher (bass).

STEVE GUNN TOUR DATES

Fri. March 20 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa*

Sat. March 21 - Mobile, AL @ AeroFest

Sun. March 22 - Columbus, GA @ WC Bradley Museum*

Mon. March 23 - Birmingham, AL @ The Bottletree*

Tue. March 24 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

Thu. March 26 - Nashville, TN @ The Stone Fox

Fri. March 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Sat. March 28 - Louisville, KY @ The New Vintage*

Sun. March 29 @ Columbus, OH @ Spacebar*

Tue. March 31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Wed. April 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

* w/ Ryley Walker

