Summer NAMM: Songwriter Sessions Live! Recap

Acoustic Nation's inaugural Songwriter Sessions: Live! event recently kicked off at Summer NAMM in Nashville, TN.

Perfectly at home in the songwriter-haven that is Nashville, the event invited writers to submit their best tunes which were then voted on by AN readers.

The top six songwriters – Kendra Bragg, Eric Coomer, Sam Hatmaker, Jenna Paone, Dani Poppitt and Chris Rogers – were selected to perform their submitted songs at Summer NAMM, and have them critiqued by hit songwriter Clay Mills and Acoustic Nation editor Laura Whitmore.

The level of songwriting talent at the event was unmistakably high, and we were honored to shine a spotlight on these great artists.

Below, watch Chris Rogers perform his sharply-written song “Sideshow,” which is followed by evaluations from Mills and Whitmore.

We’d like to once again thank Clay Mills and SongTown for their support in making the first Songwriter Sessions Live! a success.

Find out more about the Songwriter Sessions Live! participants at the links below:

