“I realized that day that you don't perform for people. You don't prove anything to the audience”: Nuno Bettencourt on how Alice in Chains' Layne Staley radically changed the way he plays guitar on stage

Nuno Bettencourt criticizes music fans who think playing on stage is “like scoring points. Like, how was the performance from one to 10”

Left - Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme performs during a stop of the Thicker Than Blood tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on February 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada; Right - Singer Layne Staley is shown performing on stage during a "live" concert appearance with Alice In Chains on July 7, 1991
(Image credit: L-Ethan Miller/Getty Images; John Atashian/Getty Images)

Nuno Bettencourt has recently revealed how Alice in Chains' Layne Staley radically influenced the way plays guitar on stage.

On The Jay Jay French Connection podcast, Bettencourt recalls a touring story that played a crucial role in his journey to embracing the way he presents himself on stage, and, more importantly, his playing style.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.