Platinum Rush Video Blog #19 — Michael Logen

Michael Logen and his music have something in common: neither come at you with any obvious force.

You don't feel like you're being talked into anything you don't want to buy.

Yet before you know it, you are pulled in almost subconsciously, by the ease and sincerity of his presence and his music. With songs you want to hold close to your heart forever, like something that reminds you of home.

It's no wonder Logen's songs have been featured on several TV shows including "Nashville."

Check out this encounter with Michael below and visit www.micheallogen.com for more info.

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.