Thomas Zwijsen’s Acoustic Cover of Iron Maiden’s “Fear of the Dark” — Video Finds

It’s always fun to hear fresh acoustic interpretations of songs.

But there’s something about covering Iron Maiden acoustically that just seems to work.

Take this classical guitar version of “Fear of the Dark” by Thomas Zwijsen.

Best known for his arrangements of famous rock, metal and pop songs for classical solo guitar, his interpretation of this Iron Maiden standard is a standout.

Even as the sole performer on stage, his fluid chops take the song to new heights. (And the video is pretty hilarious too.)

Zwijsen’s Maiden pieces work so well that he's even released an album full of them, the cleverly titled Nylon Maiden.

Check out his rendition of “Fear of the Dark” below, and find out more at thomaszwijsen.com.