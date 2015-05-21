Tony Lucca Talks New Album and More in Exclusive Interview —Video

On the heels of releasing his new self-titled LP, Tony Lucca dropped by the Acoustic Nation studio to chat with editor Laura B. Whitmore.

You may know him as a contestant on The Voice, but Lucca’s been honing his craft long before he appeared on the show. In fact, this is his eighth full-length album.

Tony Lucca is his first self-titled release, and his first entirely self-produced effort.

“We went in with the intention of making a record that was as live-sounding as possible,” Lucca shares.

“I wanted to close my eyes and be able to visualize the players in the room or up on the stage, actually playing the songs together. One guitar over here, the other guy over there, bass, drums, some keys? I mean, that’s the rock-n-roll I fell in love with when I was a kid.”

Lucca also performed a couple songs for us live in studio, and you can watch “Delilah” right here.

For more on Tony Lucca, visit www.tonylucca.com.