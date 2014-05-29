Video: Exclusive Interview with Jesse Clegg

Currently building a devoted fanbase in the US, alternative rocker Jesse Clegg is a full-fledged star in his home country of South Africa.

As the son of iconic Afro-pop musician Johnny Clegg, he was primed to live the life of a career musician, and has already toured much of the world.

After the widespread acclaim of his first album, 2008’s When I Wake Up, his music caught the attention of three-time Grammy-winning producer David Bottrill (Muse, Tool, Placebo).

Clegg moved to Toronto for four months to work with Bottrill who produced his second album, Life on Mars. The album embodies a substantial musical leap forward for Clegg and showcases some of the more experimental moments of his songwriting.

His as-yet-untitled third album is in the works and expected to be released later this year.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Clegg before his show in Berkeley, CA to discuss his songs, influences, songwriting, gear and more.

