Video: Exclusive Live Matt Nathanson Performances!

While we caught up with singer/songwriter Matt Nathanson in our exclusive interview, he was gracious enough to play a couple of his tunes for us along with bandmate Aaron Tapp.

Below, the duo performs “Mission Bells”, lead single from Nathanson’s latest full length Last of the Great Pretenders. And in case you’re wondering how to play this song, here’s a video of Nathanson explaining exactly how that’s done.

Below we've also got renditions of “Kinks Shirt” and “Annie's Always Waiting (For the Next One to Leave)” LIVE! Check 'em out!.

Matt Nathanson is currently on a full US tour. Dates here.

"Mission Bells" Live!

"Kinks Shirt" Live!

"Annie's Always Waiting (For the Next One to Leave" Live!