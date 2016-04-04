Behold Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo's Classical Guitar Chops

OK, so you might be asking yourself, “Why is a metal bass player being featured on Acoustic Nation?” Wait for it.

By now we’re all convinced Robert Trujillo is a monster bassist. The job of providing the low end in Metallica—a band known for their lineage of fantastic bass players—is no easy task. But Trujillo delivers.

What you’ll discover today, however, is that Trujillo’s musicality stretches beyond the bass. That’s right, we’re talking classical guitar maestro over here.

Below, check out Trujillo’s natural flamenco-style playing; it seems guitarist James Hetfield is pretty surprised as well. This footage is included in Metallica’s Making Magnetic DVD.

Trujillo, along with Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett (who, as Hetfield jokingly jabs “is in jeopardy of losing his job”), proceed to work on a song spawned from Trujillo's riffing.

A lover of flamenco guitar, Trujillo has been seen on stage jamming with classical guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela. Perhaps another video for another time. Enjoy!

See what Metallica is up to at metallica.com.