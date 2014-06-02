Pantera's "Cowboys from Hell" Performed on Violin and Cello — Video Finds

Check out this energy-packed video of Pantera's classic "Cowboys from Hell" performed as a violin and cello duet. The title track of Pantera's fifth album, "Cowboys from Hell" was the band's first single.

Here violinist Rachel Barton Pine and cellist Mike Block play Rachel's arrangement of the song for a faculty concert at Mark O'Connor's Strings Conference in San Diego.

You can also check out Barton Pine's podcast: "Violins Rule! Heavy Metal Meets Classical Music." She discusses her love of heavy metal, explores the connections between rock and classical music, interviews rock artists who dig classical music, shares recordings of her performances and answers questions from fans.

You can check it out right here.