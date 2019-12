Here's a killer acoustic version of Pantera's "Mouth For War" performed by Sam Westphalen.

Westphalen, who hails from Down Under, has a prolific assortment of superb acoustic covers on YouTube, and this clip exemplifies the collection.

Westphalen is studying composition and music production at the Australian Institute of Music (AIM), and that's where this gem was recorded.

Westphalen has recorded an EP, Redbloom. You can find out more about him and his music at samborayjr.com.