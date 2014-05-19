Video Finds: Thomas Leeb Performs a Fingerstyle Version of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”

Calling all Pink Floyd fans: here's a video for you!

Below, check out fingerstyle guitarist Thomas Leeb deliver a gorgeous fingerstyle rendition of the Floyd classic, “Comfortably Numb.”

Leeb makes great use of a GoPro camera, with shots of not only on the outside of his guitar, but inside the body well.

It’s no wonder Leeb has a commanding ability on the guitar. According to his bio, he studied West African traditional music for three years, which has clearly given him an advanced sense of timing and groove.

Check out the “Comfortably Numb” video below, and be sure to stick around for David Gilmour’s famed solo – Leeb nails it!

Find out more from Thomas Leeb at thomasleeb.com.