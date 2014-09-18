Tommy Emmanuel and Igor Presnyakov Jam on “Hit the Road Jack” — Video Finds

Check out this candid jam featuring Tommy Emmanuel and Igor Presnyakov performing “Hit the Road Jack.”

The video was posted just a week ago on Presnyakov’s YouTube channel.

Emmanuel and Presnyakov come from two separate schools stylistically, but it’s great fun to watch the pair trade licks back and forth.

Presnyakov leans on the classical side of things, but his playing blends perfectly against Emmanuel’s picking chops.

Presnyakov’s popularity has risen since he first debuted on YouTube in 2007. Currently the videos uploaded by him have almost 200 million views, in addition to almost 500,000 subscribers. You can find out more at www.igorpresnyakov.com.

Emmanuel is no stranger to our site. Honored with the title of "Certified Guitar Player" from Chet Atkins, he is one of today's most masterful acoustic players. If you want to check out more from him, here’s an exclusive lesson we posted just last month. And be sure to visit his site at www.tommyemmanuel.com.

Check out the video right here