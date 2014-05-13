Video Finds: Young Jason Kertson Performs “Drifting” on Two Guitars at Once

Here’s something fun.

Jason Kertson does an amazing job of performing on acoustic guitar — with a twist.

He’s playing two guitars at once!

In this video, Kertson taps out the rhythmic and melodic parts for Andy McKee's "Drifting" from the album Art of Motion.

He uses two guitars during the song, one for the bass notes and percussion and the other for the lead.

Kertson started posting videos at age 12. Now 16, he has posted several YouTube covers and writes and performs original music as well.

Check out this awesome video below. Find out more at jasonkertson.com.