Video: Justin Townes Earle Performs Live with Recording King

Here's a video of singer songwriter Justin Townes Earle performing at San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in late 2013.

Earle, son of the famed alt country artist Steve Earle and a Bloodshot Records recording artist, plays a Recording King RAJ-126 acoustic guitar here.

In September 2009, Earle received an Americana Music Award for New and Emerging Artist of the Year.

With a total of five albums under his belt, he released Harlem River Blues in 2010 and the album Nothing's Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now in 2012. He also appeared in an episode of the HBO television series Treme with his father. In 2011, Earle received the Americana Music Award for Song of the Year category for "Harlem River Blues."

Here Earle gives us a nice meaty taste of his own special, laid-back twang. Check it out:

Find out more about Justin Townes Earle here http://www.justintownesearle.com