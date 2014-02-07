Video: Monte Montgomery Live at NAMM

While roaming booths at the 2014 NAMM Show, we were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of acoustic powerhouse and Austin, TX native Monte Montgomery rock the Peavey stage.

Montgomery’s hybrid slide-picking approach is definitely impressive, and after he kicks in some gain, it’s easy to forget that you’re listening to an acoustic guitarist rather than a guy shredding a Strat. Here he’s plugged into a Budda Twinmaster.

While it’d be easy for Montgomery to simply be “a guitar slinger from Austin,” his musical abilities run beyond that. As quoted from his website’s bio, “I strive to have more depth, to be more layered as an artist, songwriter and singer.”

Chock full of everything from roots-rock to breezy pop, Montgomery’s latest full length “Tethered” reflects this level of musicianship. Montgomery’s beefy playing remains at the heart of every track, and the record is capable of satisfying even the most critical of acoustic guitar enthusiasts.

Check out Montgomery performing the track, “River,” from his 2008 self-titled release below:

Learn more about Monte Montgomery at montemontgomery.net.