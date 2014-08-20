Video: Watch an L.R. Baggs Live Session Featuring Sturgill Simpson

L.R. Baggs recently unveiled this video featuring country songwriter Sturgill Simpson.

The clip showcases Simpson performing his track “Life of Sin” live at legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN.

According to the video’s description, Sturgill’s guitar was recorded direct with the LR Baggs Lyric Classical internal microphone.

The track appears on Simpson’s 2014 release, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, which is being hailed as one of the finest country releases of the year.

Check out tour dates and more from Simpson at www.sturgillsimpson.com, and visit L.R. Baggs on the web at www.lrbaggs.com.