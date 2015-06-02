Watch Grace and Chelsea Constable’s Tribute to Jerry Reed —Video Finds

Here’s a really great video featuring the guitar playing sisterly duo of Grace and Chelsea Constable.

Equipped with Taylor guitars (a nylon string 214ce-N for Grace and a 714ce for Chelsea), the Constables perform an incredible tribute to the legendary Jerry Reed.

“Jerry’s Breakdown” is no walk in the park for even the most seasoned of fingerstyle guitarists, but Chelsea and Grace—only 13 years old—make it look easy!

The two have already made quite a name for themselves in the guitar community, and as a bonus, below is another clip featuring a triple guitar assault with Tommy Emmanuel. Enjoy!

Check out Chelsea’s Facebook page here.