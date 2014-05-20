Watch Mutual Benefit’s “Let’s Play / Statue of a Man” Video

Jordan Lee's Mutual Benefit has debuted a new video for "Let's Play / Statue of a Man."
Directed by Stefan Grabrowski, the video was shot over the span of 6 months in and around Boston using mostly analog equipment and some experimental developing techniques.
The resulting images have a frenetic, but also organic quality to them evoking the very personal and soul-searching nature of the song.
As described by Jordan, "I think Stefan really captured the spirit of the song by finding the beauty of rusted train tracks and flooded ponds and mashing it all together into a colorful mess."
Watch the video below:
You can catch Mutual Benefit throughout the UK and North America this summer. They'll be touring the Northeast with Wild Beasts and playing a bunch of festivals, including the Pitchfork Music Festival, NXNE, Hopscotch, Pygmalion, Way Out West, Green Man, amongst others.
Tour Dates:
Mon. May 19 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club
Tue. May 20 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
Wed. May 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
Thu. May 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club w/ Hospitality
Fri. May 23 - London, UK @ Union Chapel
Sat. May 24 - Utrecht, NE @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Sun. May 25 - Diksmuide, BE @ 4AD
Sat. June 14 - Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head
Mon. June 16 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall
Wed. June 18 - Toronto, ON @ NXNE @ Legendary Horseshoe Tavern
Thu. June 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works
Sat. June 21 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse
Sun. June 22 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Thu. July 10 - New York, NY @ Pier 84 w/ Wild Beasts
Fri. July 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Wild Beasts
Sat. July 12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club w/ Wild Beasts
Mon. July 14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair w/ Wild Beasts
Tue. July 15 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre w/ Wild Beasts
Sun. July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Thu. Aug. 7 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Nights - Café Mono
Fri. Aug. 8 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
Wed. Aug. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
Fri. Aug. 15 - London, UK @ Jabberwocky Festival
Sat. Aug. 16 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
Sun. Aug. 17 - Brighton, UK @ Proud Cabaret
Thu. Sep. 4 - Sat. Sep. 6 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
Thu. Sep. 25 - Sat. Sep. 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ MidPoint Music Festival
Fri. Sep. 26 - Sun. Sep. 28 - Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion
Find out more here.