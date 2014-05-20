Watch Mutual Benefit’s “Let’s Play / Statue of a Man” Video

Jordan Lee's Mutual Benefit has debuted a new video for "Let's Play / Statue of a Man."

Directed by Stefan Grabrowski, the video was shot over the span of 6 months in and around Boston using mostly analog equipment and some experimental developing techniques.

The resulting images have a frenetic, but also organic quality to them evoking the very personal and soul-searching nature of the song.

As described by Jordan, "I think Stefan really captured the spirit of the song by finding the beauty of rusted train tracks and flooded ponds and mashing it all together into a colorful mess."

Watch the video below:

You can catch Mutual Benefit throughout the UK and North America this summer. They'll be touring the Northeast with Wild Beasts and playing a bunch of festivals, including the Pitchfork Music Festival, NXNE, Hopscotch, Pygmalion, Way Out West, Green Man, amongst others.

Tour Dates:

Mon. May 19 - Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

Tue. May 20 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

Wed. May 21 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Thu. May 22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club w/ Hospitality

Fri. May 23 - London, UK @ Union Chapel

Sat. May 24 - Utrecht, NE @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Sun. May 25 - Diksmuide, BE @ 4AD

Sat. June 14 - Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head

Mon. June 16 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

Wed. June 18 - Toronto, ON @ NXNE @ Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

Thu. June 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works

Sat. June 21 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

Sun. June 22 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Thu. July 10 - New York, NY @ Pier 84 w/ Wild Beasts

Fri. July 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Wild Beasts

Sat. July 12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club w/ Wild Beasts

Mon. July 14 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair w/ Wild Beasts

Tue. July 15 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre w/ Wild Beasts

Sun. July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Thu. Aug. 7 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Nights - Café Mono

Fri. Aug. 8 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

Wed. Aug. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Fri. Aug. 15 - London, UK @ Jabberwocky Festival

Sat. Aug. 16 - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Sun. Aug. 17 - Brighton, UK @ Proud Cabaret

Thu. Sep. 4 - Sat. Sep. 6 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

Thu. Sep. 25 - Sat. Sep. 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ MidPoint Music Festival

Fri. Sep. 26 - Sun. Sep. 28 - Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion

