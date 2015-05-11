Watch “Stairway to Heaven” Played on Upright Bass —Solo and All! — Video Finds

We can always count on Candyrat Records to deliver the goods on a variety of acoustic-based music, and this new video (uploaded May 8) is a winner.

Here we have Olivier Babaz performing Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” using an upright bass and kalimba (otherwise known as a thumb piano).

The most impressive part of the clip comes around the 2:30 mark, where Babaz pulls his best Page impression, nailing the solo on his upright bass. Never seen that before.

Check out the clip below — let us know your thoughts in the comment section below or on Facebook — and find out more at www.olivierbabaz.com.