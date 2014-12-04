We Came As Romans' Acoustic "Hope" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s an unreleased acoustic version of the song “Hope” by We Came As Romans.

This angst-filled plea adapts very nicely to this simplified arrangement.

Strings and strums underlay the growly vocal delivery. There are some nice, subtle turns here.

“Hope” appeared in its original form on the band’s highly successful album Tracing Back Roots. If you want a download of the acoustic version of the song, you can grab it at the band’s merch store here:http://wcar.merchnow.com/.

We Came As Romans have also recently been featured in USA Today and Noisey for their cover of Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” from the Punk Goes Pop compilation.

Watch the acoustic “Hope” here:

We Came As Romans will tour with Chiodos this month. Special guests include Sleepwave and Slaves. The tour kicks off on December 10th, 2014 in Pontiac, MI – the hometown of both headliners.

We Came As Romans recently released their highly successful live DVD Present, Future, and Past, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard music DVD charts. The DVD is now available for purchase via their web store here: http://wcar.merchnow.com/.

The band is confirmed to perform at the upcoming South By So What Festival in Grand Prairie, TX on March 2oth. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at http://www.wecameasromans.com/tour/.

Composed of vocalists, David Stephens and Kyle Pavone, guitarists Joshua Moore and Lou Cotton, bassist Andrew Glass and drummer Eric Choi, We Came As Romans have already seen major success with their first two full-length albums To Plant A Seed and Understanding What We’ve Grown To Be each topping 100,000 sales in the US alone.

Their most recent release, Tracing Back Roots topped the Billboard charts coming in at #8 on the Billboard 200. The album also charted #1 Independent Album, #1 Internet Album, #1 Hard Rock Album and#2 Top Rock Album.

Tour Dates w/ Chiodos, Sleepwave and Slaves

December 10 – Pontiac, MI – Crofoot

December 12 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

December 13 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

December 14 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

December 15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

December 17 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club

December 18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

Find out more at www.wecameasromans.com