William Fitzsimmons "Pittsburgh" — Exclusive Live Video Premiere

Today we’re premiering the acoustic video for William Fitzsimmons’ “Pittsburgh.”

The song appears on his upcoming mini-album of the same name, a collection of seven songs about the city where he was born and raised.

This love song opens with a steady strum that leads into Fitzsimmons’ sweet and breathy vocal.

Then it delicately unwinds like a silk thread leading to a lovely and uncertain question mark.

Fitzsimmons shares, ”The word "Pittsburgh," to me, is probably the most loaded word in my entire lexicon. It conjures about a dozen different meanings, a hundred different emotions, and a thousand memories, both terrible and joy-filled. It's a place I still call my hometown, but is never without incredibly mixed emotions when I return. This song and record are about laying to rest that part of home that one is never quite able to get back."

Fitzsimmons credits the gift of music to his mother, and consequently his grandmother. In October 2014, his grandmother passed away and during the three days spent putting her to rest, Pittsburgh was formed. The seven songs are in memoriam to her and in remembrance of the city they shared.

Pittsburgh follows Fitzsimmons’ 2014 full-length Lions (produced by Chris Walla/Death Cab For Cutie), which debuted at #2 on the Top New Artist Albums’ chart, as well as Top 5 on the Folk Albums chart.

Tour Dates:

12-MayMinneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

13-MayMilwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

14-MayChicago, IL @ City Winery

16-MayColumbus, OH @ Woodlands Tavern

17-MayCleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

18-MayMillvale, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

20-MayYork, PA @ York Central Market House

21-MayWashington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

23-MayPhiladelphia, PA @ Wold Café Live

24-MayNew York, NY @ City Winery

26-MayBoston, MA @ Café 939

27-MayMontreal, QC @ Petit Campus

28-MayToronto, ON @ Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

29-MayAnn Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

30-MayIndianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

4-JunNashville, TN @ City Winery

5-JunAsheville, NC @ The Mothlight

6-JunCharlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

7-JunAtlanta, GA @ Vinyl

9-JunBirmingham, AL @ The Saturn

10-JunOxford, MS @ Proud Larry's

11-JunNew Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

13-JunHouston, TX @ Fitzgerald's

14-JunAustin, TX @ Stubbs Jr

15-JunDallas, TX @ The Kessler Theater

16-JunLittle Rock, AR @ Juanita's Café & Bar

17-JunSt. Louis, MO @ The Bootleg

Find out more williamfitzsimmons.com