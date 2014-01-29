William Fitzsimmons Premieres Video for "Fortune" and Announces Tour Dates

William Fitzsimmons debuts his official video for "Fortune." This is the first single off his forth-coming album, Lions, out February 18 via Nettwerk Records.

The video transplants the viewer to a picturesque, serene landscape overlooking the afternoon of a group of teenagers on a journey of young love and discovery.

A happier tone than the meaning of the song, which Fitzsimmons has described as "being at a crossroads of making a tough decision and not knowing if the outcome will be better or worse."

Watch the video for "Fortune"

In addition to the video release William Fitzsimmons has also announced the dates for his 2014 spring tour. The tour will kick off with two New York shows on April 15 at Littlefield in Brooklyn and on April 16 at the NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts.

Along the way Fitzsimmons will stop in major markets like Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Chicago before ending his tour on June 15 in Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair. See below for a full list of tour dates. To purchase tickets for any of these shows please go here.

Lions is William Fitzsimmons' follow-up LP to 2011's well-received Gold In The Shadow. Produced by Chris Walla (guitarist for Death Cab For Cutie with previous production credits with Tegan and Sara, The Decemberists and The Postal Service among others), Lions is a career-defining album that explores Fitzsimmons' personal transformation over the last few years. Pre-orders for the album are now available on iTunes.

2014 Tour Dates

April

15 - Brooklyn, NY - Littlefield*

16 - New York, NY - NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts*

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater*

20 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre^

21 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery***

22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern*

24 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House*

25 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl^

27 - Nashville, TN - Exit In*

May

03 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall^

04 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre^

06 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre^

07 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center^

08 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room^

10 - Denver, CO - Daniels Hall @ Swallow Hill^

11 - Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room^

15 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door (Early & Late show)^

16 - Bellingham, WA - The Wild Buffalo^

17 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret^

18 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge^

19 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall^

21 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows^

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent^

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Largo at the Coronet^

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour^

25 - Pomona, CA - The Glass house*

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel Casino*

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom*

30 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater*

31 - Austin, TX - The Parish*

June

05 - St. Louis, MO - The Gramophone*

06 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music*

07 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark*

08 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club*

09 - Buffalo, NY - Iron Works*

11 - Quebec, QC - Le Cercle**

12 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus**

13 - Burlington, VT - Signal Kitchen*

14 - Northhampton, MA - Iron Horse*

15 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair*

*- w/ Leif Vollebekk

^- w/ Ben Sollee

**- An Evening With William Fitzsimmons

***- w/ Jake Phillips

More at http://www.williamfitzsimmons.com