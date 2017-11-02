Andy McKee Announces 2018 Musicarium Guitar Camp

Andy McKee's Musicarium will take place July 5 - 9, 2018, in Petaluma, CA.

Fingerstyle guitar virtuoso Andy McKee will host his guitar camp July 5 - 9, 2018, in Petaluma, CA.

Taking place at the beautiful EarthRise Institute, McKee will be joined by the legendary Eric Johnson—among a number of standout guests—who will play and interact with campers.

Acclaimed fingerstyle guitarists Don Ross and Stephen Bennett will take part in workshops with McKee during the four-day event, while venerable bassist and veteran of Michael Hedges band, Michael Manring, will also be on hand.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to do another camp," McKee says. "I'm particularly excited about having so many incredibly talented players join me. They're going to have a huge impact on the campers, who will experience something that they'll never forget.”

Below, watch a special video message from McKee where you can find out a little more about the event.

Grab your tickets today at andymckeesmusicarium.com.