Bumpin Uglies Premiere New Acoustic Version of "Get Back"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new solo-acoustic version of the Bumpin Uglies’ “Get Back” by frontman Brandon Hardesty.

The song is from the band's new EP, Better. Faster. Stronger, which will be released Friday (May 13). It's available for preorder right here.

The EP was tracked, mixed and mastered by Ryan Cullen at Annapolis Audio Lab and will tide fans over until the band's next full-length effort, which is expected later this year.

Bumpin Uglies will hit the road this summer to promote the EP. Dates kick off May 17 in Indianapolis and run through August 12. You can check out all the dates below!

For more about the Bumpin Uglies, visit bumpinugliesmusic.com.





2016 Bumpin Uglies Tour Dates: