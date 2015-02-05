Cody Simpson Premieres New Song "Flower"

Australian singer / songwriter Cody Simpson debuted his new song “Flower” today along with single artwork created by Miley Cyrus.

Cody is set to perform the track this Friday, February 6th on ABC’s Good Morning America.

This marks Cody’s first single as an independent artist and showcases what we can expect from his upcoming album titled Free out later this year that was co-produced by Cisco Adler.

"This is the beginning of a long musical journey for me," says Cody. "I’m sticking to my guitar. I know who I am. For the first time, I felt like I properly represented who I am as an artist. Being free from the pop world is the most incredible feeling.”

This sense of freedom can be seen in “Flower” and its’ hummable riffs and catchy hook. Fans can also download the track for free this Friday, February 6th – Tuesday, February 10th on iTunes.

Cody has enjoyed quite the impressive career. His 2013 album Surfer’s Paradise featured collaborations with Ziggy Marley and Asher Roth and landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. He toured Europe and the U.S. as direct support for Justin Bieber and released his official autobiography, Welcome To Paradise: My Journey, through Harper Collins.

Along the way, he performed on television programs including The Today Show, Live! with Kelly, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show and garnered the award for “Favorite Aussie Star” at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards as well as International Male Artist Award at the 2015 Huading Awards in China. In addition, Cody has generated 8M+ Facebook fans, 7.2M followers on Twitter, over 1M YouTube subscribers and 2.3M followers on Instagram.

Find out more at www.codysimpson.com