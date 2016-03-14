Col. Chris Hadfield: What to Expect When Playing Guitar in Space

Retired Canadian astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield spent more than 160 days in space as the commander of Expedition 35 on the International Space Station.

Luckily for him, however, he was able to bring his guitar to space.

Amazingly, Hadfield even recorded an album while he was up there. The album, Space Sessions: Songs From a Tin Can—the first record ever made in space—was released in October.

You can check out a complete CBC interview with Hadfield right here.

Also, in the video below, you can watch as Hadfield discusses the challenges of playing guitar in zero gravity while aboard the Space Station. It's not a problem most of us will ever have to deal with, of course, but it is fascinating nonetheless.

Hadfield retired from the Canadian space program in 2013, capping a 35-year career as a military pilot and astronaut.

Chris Hadfield on what to expect when playing guitar in space

