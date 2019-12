This past Monday night, David Gilmour performed Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" at an outdoor show set up for—and hosted by—Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This particular rendition is notable for its use of pedal steel guitar, which added another texture to the classic 1975 song.

Gilmour—who put down his Gibson acoustic and grabbed a Telecaster—also performed the title track from his 2015 solo album, Rattle That Lock.