Exclusive Song Premiere: Jay Brown “Get Your Fill of Feelin' Hungry”

Today we’re proud to give you the premiere of Jay Brown’s new track, “Get Your Fill of Feelin' Hungry.”

The song is featured on his new album, Beginner Mind.

An ode to the happiness found in solitude, Brown establishes the song's contemplative melody with a lazily picked guitar line, and his weathered, restrained vocals.

“The sounds of the night and the breezy moonlight / And I had ‘em all to myself,” he sings.

Turns out Brown knows a thing or two about solitude. “This song was inspired by thinking back on my years spent in Boone, NC,” he comments.

“I lived simply and alone in little old cabins, happily, humbly, and hungrily getting from day to day."

Take a listen to “Get Your Fill of Feelin' Hungry” right here:

For a man who has spent his whole life playing and recording music, Brown’s Beginner Mind, is poignantly centered in a state of openness. His sensual storytelling is imbued with the heart of American Roots music, delivered in a way that doesn’t feel old or dated.

Back in 1999 when Jay Brown was in his early 20’s, he formed the Lazybirds with his best friends. As he understood it, the members all shared something unique and hard to describe. They were all fascinated with old obscure music and with the life and times of those that made it. In a way, they all felt like transplants from another time but the same place.

That place is the Southern Appalachians, where Jay Brown still calls home. He still plays full time with the Lazybirds, but can also be found playing with his one man band – which usually consists of himself, accompanied by guitar, harmonica, tap shoes and a tambourine. Jay also started a world music group called Shantavaani with his wife Aditi.

Whether he’s running down the state of the media (“Fox News Help Me Jesus”) or celebrating a new life with his wife and daughter (“Two Hearts Keeping Time”), Jay has a way of making us feel welcomed around the warmth of his campfire.

Beginner Mind succinctly captures this new found maturity as a songwriter and performer. As he points out, “often when I’m playing and singing I have the sensation that here we are on this planet and it is all very strange and mysterious and yet it feels natural enough, and I’m carrying on this ancient tradition of putting life into music and music into life.”

Find out more at jaybrownmusic.com