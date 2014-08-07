Free Download: Jason Spooner Band “Fireflies”

Introducing The Jason Spooner Band from the complete opposite end of our country.

JSB hail from the picturesque coast of Maine – a perfect backdrop for a lifestyle that is pure, uncomplicated and honest, the perfect combo for an introspective singer-songwriter such as Jason Spooner.

The newest album (their 4th!), Chemical, is set for release on September 16.

Chemical’s first single, “Fireflies”, overflows with youthful memories and descriptive imagery that transports the listener to simpler and desirable times.

Legendary Nashville axeman Bucky Baxter’s well-known talents (Bob Dylan, R.E.M., Ryan Adams, Steve Earle) shines throughout the track.

You can stream “Fireflies” here and download it at the link below.

The song’s popularity has even prompted a fan-driven promotion; provide the band with the perfect photo to accompany your summer.

Fans have submitted landscapes, sunrises, sunsets, coastlines, lakes – images of summer and what listening to this beautiful song means to them. At the end of August, The Jason Spooner Band will compile the fan submitted photos into a video – made by, and for, their fans.

To upload your photo, go to http://www.fireflies2014.com/upload-photovideo/

New England-based businesses have also joined in the support for “Fireflies” with LL Bean, Maine Magazine, Cape Cod Life, Baxter Brewing, Allagash Brewing, Gritty McDuff’s Brewing and Shipyard Brewing, among others, sharing the free download via their social networking sites.

Over the last few years The Jason Spooner Band has performed with acts as varied as B.B. King, John Mayer, Jackson Browne, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ray LaMontagne, Susan Tedeschi, Jackie Greene, G. Love, Guster, Blues Traveler, Peter Rowan and Sara Bareilles. They’ve also made stops at major music festivals around the country.