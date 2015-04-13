George Usher and Lisa Burns Release 'The Last Day of Winter' — Listen Now!

New York songwriters George Usher and Lisa Burns return with the release of their song-cycle collaboration, The Last Day Of Winter just released last week by Near and Dear Music.

Unable to use his hands or play any instruments for over two years due to the chemo treatments from his long battle with cancer, Usher composed 12 song lyrics full of reflection and reverie that Burns has put to music.

The album features an eclectic set of folk-rock ("Wake Me When Tomorrow's Here", "More Than That I Cannot Say"), country ("Dark Blue Room" and stripped-down, intimate pop/folk("Depression Glass," Wasn't Born To Belong"). Musical guests include Capt. Kirk Douglas (The Roots), Sal Maida (Cracker, Roxy Music), and Dave Schramm (The Schramms).

Check out the excellent retro-fresh track "The Ferryman's Name."

Find out more at http://thelastdayofwinteralbum.com