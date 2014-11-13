Into It. Over It. Announce 2015 Acoustic Tour with Kevin Devine and Laura Stevenson

As Into It. Over It.'s Evan Weiss prepares to close out the year on the road with Lemuria this November and December, he's also looking ahead to 2015.

This coming February Into It. Over It. will embark upon an intimate acoustic tour with friends Kevin Devine and Laura Stevenson. Tickets for all dates (listed below) are on sale now via intoitoverit.com/tours.

It may be hard to fathom based on the extensive touring Into It. Over It. has undertaken this past year behind the critically acclaimed album Intersections, but when not on the road Weiss has involved himself in a multitude of separate musical projects (Pet Symmetry, Their / They're / There), and produced records for other artists including You Blew It!'s Keep Doing What You're Doing.

Recently he leant his prolific creativity to a cover of Neko Case's "Deep Red Bells" for Bloodshot Records 20 year anniversary compilation While No One Was Looking, due out November 18th.

Check out Into It. Over It.'s cover of Neko Case's "Deep Red Bells"

Upcoming Tour Dates:

* = With Lemuria

# = With Kevin Devine, Laura Stevenson

NOVEMBER 2014

21 - McAllen, TX - Cine El Rey *

22 - Corpus Christi, TX - The Nasa *

23 - Houston, TX - Fitzgerald's (Upstairs) *

26 - San Antonio, TX - 1011 *

28 - Austin, TX - Red 7 (Inside) * (Fun Fun Fun Nites Show)

29 - Albuquerque, NM - Gasworks *

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room *

DECEMBER 2014

01 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

02 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room *

03 - Fresno, CA - Strummers *

04 - Oakland, CA - New Parish *

05 - Portland, OR - The Alhambra Theatre *

06 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

07 - Boise, ID - The Crux *

08 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *

09 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive *

10 - Lincoln, NE - VEGA *

FEBRUARY 2015

04 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I Synagogue #

05- New Haven, CT - Center Church on the Green #

06 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #

07 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church Sanctuary #

08 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #

10 - Durham, NC - Duke Coffeehouse #

11 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl #

12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Local 662 #

13 - Orlando, FL - The Social #

14 - Tallahassee, FL - Club Downunder #

15 - Birmingham, AL - Bottletree #

17 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt #

18 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival #

19 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom #

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache At The Intersection #

21 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall #

22 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop #

More at www.intoitoverit.com