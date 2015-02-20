Judah & the Lion to Perform on 'The Late Show' Tonight

Nashville band Judah & the Lion are thrilled to make their National TV Debut tonight on The Late Show with David Letterman!

Fans can catch the performance at 11:35/10:35c on CBS - Judah & the Lion will be playing fan-favorite "Kickin' Da Leaves," the punchy opening track from their debut album Kids These Days, which was released last fall.

Their television debut comes just before the band's forthcoming 2015 tour with Mat Kearney.

Here "Kickin' Da Leaves" now:

Judah Akers (vox, guitar), Brian Macdonald (mandolin), and Nate Zuercher (banjo) met through mutual friends at Belmont University in 2011.

Though all three hailed from vastly different backgrounds and parts of the country, they knew immediately after one practice that they had found something special. They began playing shows in Nashville and around the southeast and what they had felt internally translated to large audiences of fans in the region who quickly embraced the young band’s earnest, genuine melding of Americana, bluegrass, folk, and rock.

After selling out venues like Nashville’s Mercy Lounge and Athens’ 40 Watt and hitting huge festivals like the Americana Music Fest, Judah & the Lion caught the attention of national touring acts like Andrew Ripp and Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, who would each go on to take the band out as support.

Last fall, the band embarked on their first ever US headlining tour which saw them selling out over half of all shows, including markets that they had never played before. Check out full dates for Judah & the Lion with Mat Kearney and Parachute this spring below!

Judah & the Lion Confirmed 2015 Tour Dates with Mat Kearney and Parachute:

March 5th @ The Knitting Factory in Spokane, WA

March 6th @ Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA

March 7th @ McDonald Theatre in Eugene, OR

March 8th @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

March 10th @ Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, CA

March 11th @ The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA

March 13th @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UH

March 14th @ Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO

March 17th @ State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN

March 20th @ Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI

March 21st @ Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL

March 22nd @ The Phoenix in Toronto, ON

March 24th @ Best Buy Theatre in New York, NY

March 25th @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

March 27th @ Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA

March 28th @ The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD

March 30th @ The Ritz in Raleigh, NC

March 31st @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

April 2nd @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL

April 3rd @ The Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA

April 4th @ Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

Find out more at http://www.judahandthelion.com