Keller Williams To Release 'Vape' on April 20 — Listen Now!

Keller Williams’ 20th official album release, Vape, finds the prolific singer/songwriter/guitarist offering up 10 original tracks — some road tested and some brand new.

The album goes on sale April 20, 2015, but fans can pre-order Vape now at kellerwilliams.net and be automatically entered into Keller’s “Get All Good at All Good with Keller” contest.

With a hugely successful career spanning two decades under his belt, the music on Vape somehow finds Keller more confident delivering his signature, often off-the-wall storytelling.

Backed by a variety of fellow musicians including Samson Grisman/bass, John Kadlecik/guitar, Ronnie McCoury/mandolin, Rob McCoury/banjo, Alan Bartram/bass, Jason Carter/fiddle and others - Keller’s playing has never been more precise and versatile.

Get a first listen and free download of the new track “Mantra.”

Keller’s “Get All Good at All Good with Keller” Vape pre-sale contest offers his fans another unique opportunity for an amazing hang with Keller (Keller is known for hosting epic fan contests – previous winners have joined Keller skiing/snowboarding in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, won a private house party with Keller performing, enjoyed a trip to New Orleans during Jazz Fest and more).

This time around, a lucky fan and a guest will get the opportunity to hang with Keller at the All Good Music Festival and Camp Out in West Virginia on July 9-11, 2015 – flights, VIP tickets, backstage access, golf cart tour (with Keller in the driver’s seat) all included. Details HERE.

Keller Williams is on tour this spring/summer. The complete list of Keller Williams confirmed tour dates is as follows:

Friday, March 27 Track 29 Chattanooga TN - Wild South Tour

Saturday, March 28 The Orange Peel Asheville NC - Wild South Tour

Friday, April 3 - Saturday, April 4 Alyseka Resort @ The Sitzmark Bar & Grille Girdwood AK

Friday, April 17 Sweetwater Music Hall Mill Valley CA

Saturday, April 18 - Sunday, April 19 Earth Jam Three Rivers CA Keller Williams Solo + Keller &

The Keels

Monday, April 20 Terrapin Crossroads San Rafael, CA with Phil & Friends

Thursday, April 23 - Friday, April 24 Pour House Charleston SC

Saturday, April 25 Georgia Theatre Athens GA

Friday, May 1 - Sunday, May 3 Republic New Orleans LA Voodoo Dead - 50th Anniversary of the Grateful Dead w/ Steve Kimock, Bill Kreutzmann, Jeff Chimenti, George Porter Jr.,

Saturday, May 9 Chics Beach Festival Virginia Beach VA

Friday, May 22 Summer Camp Chillicothe IL Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass plus Keller Williams Solo late night

Saturday, May 23 Dark Star Jubilee @ Legend Valley Thornville OH Keller & The Keels

Friday, June 5 Mountain Music Festival Minden WV

Sunday, June 14 Huck Finn Jubilee Ontario CA Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass

Wednesday, July 1 Summerfest Milwaukee WI Keller Williams Solo

Saturday, July 4 Highberry US Festival Ozark AK

Saturday, July 11 All Good Music Festival Summit Point WV

Sunday, July 12 Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival Felton CA Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring Michael Kang & Keith Moseley

Friday, July 17 Northwest String Summit Northern Plains OR Keller Williams with The Travelin' McCourys plus Keller Williams Grateful Grass

Thursday, July 23 Floydfest Floyd VA Keller Williams Solo, Keller & The Keels, and Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass

Saturday, August 8 Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival Alta WY Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass

Sunday, August 16 Peach Fest Scranton PA Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel featuring John Kadlecik

Saturday, September 5 Backwoods Music Festival Stroud OK

Sunday, September 13 Lockn' Arrington VA Grateful Gospel

Saturday, October 3 Homegrown Music Festival Mebane NC

Sunday, October 4 Luna Light Festival Darlington MD Keller & The Keels

Additional dates to be announced. Tickets and Info available at www.kellerwilliams.net

For two decades, the ever-prolific Keller Williams has defined the term independent artist. And his 20 recordings tell only half the story. Launching in the early 90’s as the original one-man-band, Keller’s ability to improvise to his determinedly quirky tunes despite the absence of an actual band quickly became the stuff of legend. Today, Keller’s reputation as an exciting, unpredictable continues to be as relevant as 20 years ago.

As a very early adopter of the technique called live phrase sampling or looping, Keller’s solo stage show is constructed around Keller singing his compositions and choice cover songs while accompanying himself on an acoustic guitar and creating samples on the fly in front of the audience.

More recently, Keller has also become known for his multi-genre musical projects involving an always-stellar backing band — such as the bluegrass-leaning Keller and The Keels, Grateful Grass, and Keller Williams with The Travelin’ McCourys, and his original funk outfit Keller Williams with More Than a Little, among others.

No matter what the configuration, Keller always reveals himself as an artist of great stylistic breadth and infinite imagination on a continuous quest for the new. Keller Williams has never followed the prescribed path laid out by the conventional music business but rather one of his own making. It’s a path that has served him well.