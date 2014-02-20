Koji Announces Spring Solo Tour

Pennsylvania based activist/performing artist Koji will be back out on the road this spring for a set of solo dates starting March 11 in Roanoke, VA.

Koji says, “This is my first solo acoustic tour in the US since last year's Acoustic Basement Tour.

"I'll be playing in support of my first full length, Crooked In My Mind (Run For Cover Records), while also taping these performances at alternative and independent venues for the second installment of my Spring Song live series.”

Listen to "Crooked In My Mind" here:

Tour Dates:

3/11/2014 - Roanoke, VA - House Show

3/12/2014 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Soft Punk House

3/13/2014 - Gainesville, FL - 1982 Bar

3/14/2014 - Tampa, FL - Goat House

3/15/2014 - Pembroke Pines, FL - The Talent Farm

3/18/2014 - Savannah, GA - Graveface Records

3/19/2014 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

3/21/2014 - Baltimore, MD - Charm City Art Space

3/22/2014 - Oneonta, NY - SUNY Oneonta

3/23/2014 - New Paltz, NY – TBA

More as Koji's Facebook events page:Facebook.com

Or at http://kojisaysaloha.tumblr.com