Langhorne Slim Talks 'The Spirit Moves' — Exclusive Interview

If you’re in the mood for some straight up, good-to-the-bone music, look no further than the newest release from Langhorne Slim and The Law, The Spirit Moves..

The raw and warm energy here that’s delivered in a varied mix from sweet to downright raucous is just what the doctor ordered. Catchy, toe-tapping vintage-tinged rock that skillfully lives alongside gorgeous acoustic confessions.

Now living in Nashville, Langhorne Slim and The Law, skillfully cut to the bone. The new album is a stunning portrait of Langhorne Slim’s introspective embrace of change and self.

The Spirit Moves was recorded in Nashville as well, with Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray for the Riff Raff) at his Bomb Shelter studio. Kenny Siegal joined Langhorne Slim as co-producer. While this album is likely his most introspective album to date, it is also filled with the danceable catchy melodies that have drawn fans to his music.

Here we talk to Langhorne Slim about the album and more!You moved to Nashville a couple of years ago. Has living there influenced your style and the writing for this album? Yes and no. I don’t know how the places that I live influence my music, and I’ve been traveling since I was 18. And I’m more influenced by what’s going on internally, which with me is usually all I really need. Nashville for me…I feel more at home here than other places I’ve lived. And I think for me that it’s a combination of this amazing town and the energy here and where I’m at in my life. And that plays into my artistic output. It’s provided me a place to feel a warmth and a new sort of strength that I’ve been able to step into. I feel love here, and that’s what a fellow needs sometimes!Did anything surprise you in the creation of this album? Something you didn’t expect. I don’t know. It’s the first record that I’ve ever recorded completely sober. So for me it was a matter of figuring out how that was going to be in the studio and how I was going to writing without any other sorts of aids or tools. So I don’t know if you’d call it surprised, but I was intrigued and terrified to see if I could prove to myself what I was all about just being me. I’m proud of the result. It was a huge step for me. I feel this went the best that it’s ever gone in my creative and spiritual life."Airplane"

Did the members of The Law contribute how the songs were arranged and recorded? Yes, always. They are masterful, soulful guys. I write most all of the material, and on this record my dear friend Ken Siegel helped me put together more than half of the songs. I would fly out to New York, and go to Catskill to where he lives and we’d put the tunes together and get weird out there. We recorded demos in his studio, Old Soul Studios and then send them to the band. And then I and the band would get together sort of retreat style, since none of us live in the same city, and build up the tunes. The songs wouldn’t be what they are without the input of those boys.Let’s talk about your gear. What’s your go-to guitar? A lot of the guitars on the album are not my guitars. A lot of them are owned by Andrija, who owns the Bomb Shelter Studio in Nashville. He provided lots of different guitars, which were great to achieve different sounds. The guitars I have are all Martins. I have a D-28, a D-35 and a little parlor. Do you ever use alternate tunings? Sometimes I use Nashville tuning, but that’s it. I sometimes use open tunings, but not for this album."Strangers"

