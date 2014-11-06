Little & Ashley’s “Wrapped in Your Melody” — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s something fresh to add a bit of awesomeness to your day.

It’s Little & Ashley’s new song “Wrapped in Your Melody” from their upcoming release Dreamy Happy Sexy due out November 18.

Hailing from Los Angeles, this indie pop duo is comprised of Annie Little and Marcus Ashley, and may be best known from the Amazon Kindle television commercials that featured four of their singles including “Stole My Heart” and “Fly Me Away.”

Now we’re lucky enough to preview “Wrapped in Your Melody.”

The vulnerability of the lyric is echoed in the delicate accompaniment and grabbing vocal delivery. The song artfully builds with further instrumentation and fabulous harmonies. This song is like a breath of summer air after a long cold winter.

Little & Ashley have shared a lovely gem with “Wrapped in Your Melody,” one to cherish and play over and over. It’s the perfect musical valentine.

Marcus Ashley shares, “‘Wrapped' came from Annie and I just sitting around one day, jamming on the acoustics. She was playing some basic chords and I started noodling with that lead riff. All of a sudden it just locked in - we instantly liked it and knew we had a song there. It's amazing how sometimes the simplest pieces, when you put them together, can just sound so pretty. And it had a real mood, evoking a feeling even without words - the lyrics and melody grew out of that.”

I just got a chill!

Listen here:

Dreamy Happy Sexy will include 12 new songs in addition to re-mastered versions of 3 of the songs Amazon licensed, including “Stole My Heart” which went on to become Amazon.com’s #1 free MP3 download of 2010. The album’s first single “Life Is Beautiful” was released along with a new dance remix of “Stole My Heart” on October 21st, 2014.

Little & Ashley will be performing songs from their album “Dreamy Happy Sexy” on November 6th at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles.

The duo has a unique sound that has been described as mixtape-perfection. Their sound is sunny and flowing, with pop guitar hooks and dreamy textures that make for a windows rolled down, warm weather soundtrack. This description holds true for the album’s first single “Life Is Beautiful,” a song inspired by a drive up the California Pacific Coast Highway. Says co-writer Marcus, “When we wrote the lyrics ‘silver highways / roll away / sometimes I feel so heavy / but not today,' I felt like it captured something and the energy of the music lifts it to a place words alone can't go.”

Watch their famous Kindle commercial here:

Their talents extend past their musical partnership. Annie, who is also an actress, is most recognized from the Amazon Kindle commercials along with a variety of TV shows and movies including “Mad Men”, “Desperate Housewives”, and “Dexter”, and can be seen in the Best Picture Oscar winner “Argo”, directed by Ben Affleck. Marcus is sponsored by Gibson Guitars and in addition to Little & Ashley, he has licensed numerous compositions as a solo artist. Marcus is also an actor and has guest starred on TV shows “Justified”, “Bones”, and “CSI: NY.” Annie and Marcus married in 2011 and welcomed their first child in 2013. They live in Los Angeles where they also write and record their music.

Pre-order Dreamy Happy Sexy here: http://geni.us/littleandashley You're gonna want this. Trust me!