O.A.R.'s ‘The Rockville LP’ Available Now

O.A.R. is having quite a month.

On June 3, they were the house band for the Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda, which included a performance of their single “Peace” accompanied by the Mt. Carmel-Holy Rosary School of East Harlem (check it out below).

Later that week, the band visited with the famed Staten Island elementary school chorus at PS 22 in a rendition of “Peace.”

O.A.R. also kicked off a national concert tour with Phillip Phillips this month. View the dates below.

Plus, the band’s new album The Rockville LP is available now. Inspired by their hometown of Rockville, Maryland, The Rockville LP showcases a much more introspective and personal side to the band.

Watch the band’s Today Show performance right here:

O.A.R. Performs "Peace" on The Today Show from Vanguard Records on Vimeo.

The band announced earlier this month that they have partnered with Habitat for Humanity, donating $1.00 from every ticket sold to the organization.

Pick up the new album now at http://ofarevolution.com.

Summer Tour Dates:

June 27 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Ins. Lawn at White River

June 28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

June 29 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

July 2 Lewiston, NY Art Park

July 5 Gilford, NH Meadowbrook

July 6 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 10 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 11 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

July 12 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 13 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

July 16 Charlotte, NC Uptown Amp at the NC Music Factory

July 18 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

July 19 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 20 Portsmouth, VA nTelos Wireless Pavilion

July 24 Glen Allen, VA Innsbrook After Hours

July 25 Charleston, SC Family Circle Magazine Stadium

July 26 Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre