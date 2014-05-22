PawnShop kings Premiere “Fall Apart” Video

Sony Music/Essential Records recording artists PawnShop kings have premiered their new video for “Fall Apart.”

The video was filmed in Memphis, Dallas and Southern California during the brothers' trip across the country tracing their musical roots.

"Fall Apart" is from their current PSk EP.

Brothers Scott and Joel Owen, native Californians with deep family roots in the south, formed PawnShop kings after years of playing music together.

Their recently released five song EP, PSk, is packed with the southern, soulful and Americana sounds that have influenced them.

Their unique blend was developed with two of the industry’s most respected producers Phil Madeira (The Civil Wars, Emmylou Harris) and Lynn Nichols (Mat Kearney, MuteMath).

Watch the video below:

Keep up with the PawnShop here.