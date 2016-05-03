Seymour Duncan Woody SC Pickup Offers Single-Coil Chime, Top-End Brilliance

Seymour Duncan recently introduced its Woody SC pickup for acoustic guitars.

The Woody SC is a passive, magnetic soundhole pickup that delivers a bright, clear acoustic tone that's great for energetic strumming, and delicate fingerstyle playing.

The fact that it is a single coil means you get more chime, and top-end brilliance. All of the Woodys are available in our custom maple, walnut or black stained housing, and are double potted to keep them resistant to feedback. It mounts instantly into your soundhole, with no modification of any kind needed to the guitar and can easily be removed at a moments notice.

It comes with a 14-foot low capacitance, studio quality cable that will plug directly into your favorite amp, PA, direct box, or console. Fits all standard soundholes (3.75 (94mm) to 4.0 (100mm). Great for all standard types of steel string acoustic guitars. NOTE this is a magnetic pickup, and will not work with nylon stringed instruments.Available Colors Maple, Walnut, or Black.

For more information, visit its page on seymourduncan.com.