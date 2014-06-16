Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Lost Acoustic Blues" from 1987 —Video

If you want to see or hear Stevie Ray Vaughan playing acoustic guitar, you have limited options.

There's his 1990 MTV Unplugged appearance, his posthumously released recording of "Life by the Drop," "Oreo Cookie Blues" (a 1985 Lonnie Mack recording) — and, well, maybe a few other dribs and draps here and there.

Which is why this recently posted clip of Vaughan — you never see his face in the video, but come on — playing 12-bar blues in E (of course, it's really in Eb) on a six-string acoustic guitar is pretty special. The clip is titled "Lost Acoustic Blues."

According to the info posted along with the video, the source is a 1987 French radio and TV interview. The clip was posted to YouTube in May 2013. Sorry we didn't notice it till now!

And speaking of "Oreo Cookie Blues," check out a live clip of Vaughan and Mack performing the slow-blues piece in the mid-Eighties (bottom video). You can find the original studio recording of the tune on Mack's Strike Like Lightning album. For more about Vaughan's many guest appearances, check out The Top Five Studio Guest Appearances by Stevie Ray Vaughan.