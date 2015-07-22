Suzie Brown and Scot Sax Share "Jury's Still Out" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s a bit of a rollickin’ and fun song from the husband/wife duo of Suzie Brown and Scot Sax.

This track, “Jury’s Still Out,” appears on their upcoming release Our Album Doesn’t Like You Either, due out in September.

This hand-clappin’, twangified tune has Brown testifying to the fact that she’s not so good at taking advice. With some great little guitar riffs sprinkled throughout and tongue-in-cheek backing vocals, the song is 100% infectious.

It’s pretty much the soundtrack to hectic, modern-day middle-class living. And Brown has a unique perspective. By day, a cardiologist, by night a country musician. Everyone in Nashville really IS in the music biz!

Brown shares, ”I originally wrote this song in response to all of the unsolicited advice I get — about slowing down, doing too much, that kind thing. Because of my dual career, life is a little bit crazy - but I like it that way! I was never 100% happy with how it turned out, so I decided to revisit it with Michael August, who I've been writing with frequently since moving to Nashville.

We loved the bluesy feel of the verses, and were working on the chorus, when Scot walked in and nailed it with the gospel groove. There is such an abundance of talent in Nashville - Buck Johnson (currently touring with Aerosmith) sang those magical background vocals, with Ken Coomer (formerly of Wilco) on the drums, and our old friend and frequent collaborator Phil D'Agostino on bass."

Download the song here:

Suzie Brown writes songs to process her life. For a singer-songwriter, it's not that unique of a creative impulse. But when you're also a cardiologist, used to being stoic and selfless on the job, the catharsis is even more essential. "Music is my place to be honest," says Brown. "I can say how I'm really feeling. I like not having to be strong." With her gift for unforgettable melodies and evocative lyrics, it's hard to imagine it's only been several years since she penned her first song. In that time, she's been nominated for several Independent Music Awards, named a finalist in the Mountain Stage NewSong contest, a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition, among other accolades, and had her music featured at Starbucks, The Gap, and Anthropologie.

Scot Sax knows his way around a song. He has been writing them for years, whether it was with his hown bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo's Grammy-winning smash "Like We Never Loved At All." His catchy "I Am the Summertime," penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster "American Pie." And he's netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like "ghost Whistperer," "NCIS," "CSI: NY" and "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

Brown and Sax met by chance at a mutual friend's wedding. 11 months later they were married. It didn't take long to realize that their chemistry was infectious both on and off the stage, and they have been slowly but surely combining their musical worlds. Sax co-produced Brown's latest solo album 'Almost There' with Oliver Wood (Wood Brothers). Brown's folk/Americana roots influenced Sax to explore a more raw, stripped down sound on his latest solo release "I'm In A Mood."

Brown and Sax recently returned to the studio to record their first album as a duo, Our Album Doesn't Like You Either due out in the September 2015. Find out more at http://scotsaxsuziebrown.bandzoogle.com