Video: The Lumineers cover Talking Heads' "This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody)"

The Lumineers' cover of Talking Heads' "This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody)" at VH-1's You Oughta Know In Concert is currently available for viewing . The song is available on a recently released deluxe version of the band's platinum-certified self-titled debut album.

The song's themes have a powerful context for the band who have been touring nonstop since the release of their debut album nineteen months ago. "As a band that has been on the road for the better part of three straight years, we know what it means to miss home. We know what it means to be away from friends and family," said lead singer Wesley Schultz.

Watch the performance here:

You Oughta Know In Concert - Music News

In a promotion inspired by the song's lyrics titled, "Home Is Where I Want to Be," the band and its label Dualtone Records are running a contest where one fan will win 2 plane tickets to go home for the holidays. More details at www.thelumineers.com

While there are no North American tour dates in the immediate future The Lumineers are happy to announce that they will be entertaining the troops on December 5 in Vicnenza, Italy as part of a show for the USO.