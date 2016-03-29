Watch Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” Covered Note-for-Note by Violin and Cello Duo

Metallica’s music has been interpreted by classical composers before—witness the work of Apocalyptica, among others—but a Canadian violin-and-cello duo recently put a new spin on the group’s 1991 hit “Enter Sandman.”

Violinist Terence Tam and cellist Brian Yoon turned a Handel Passacaglia—a musical form that originated in Spain in the early 17th century—into a unique interpretation of Metallica’s track, complete with recreations of Kirk Hammett’s guitar solo.

The performance was the encore to a presentation of Brahms’ Double Concerto with the Victoria Symphony, on February 29, 2016, at the Royal Theatre in Victoria, Canada.

“I’d like to make a disclaimer,” Tam says at the beginning. “This is all his idea,” he notes, pointing at Yoon.

As Tam plays, Yoon puts on a black fright wig, to the amusement of the audience. Tam gets his own back toward the end.

Take a look.