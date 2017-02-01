Weber Fine Acoustic Instruments Celebrates 20th Anniversary

(Image credit: Weber Fine Acoustic Instruments)

Weber Fine Acoustic Instruments is excited to celebrate 20 years making handmade, heirloom-quality mandolins.

Based in Bend, Oregon, the Weber team of craftsmen put their hand touch on every instrument that comes through the workshop.

To celebrate this anniversary, Weber introduces two new anniversary models. The Yellowstone F14-F 20th Anniversary model—limited run of five—features the super-popular aesthetic package accented by a time-honored Brazilian rosewood fingerboard and headstock veneer.

The Bitterroot F14-F 20th Anniversary is a limited run of 20, and is upgraded with an elegant Fern burst finish. Both models feature a beautiful 20th Anniversary logo. The logo appears on the peghead of the Yellowstone, and on the truss rod cover of the Bitterroot.

Stay tuned to Weber’s social media accounts for special giveaways throughout the year, including goodies from amazing Weber players like Sierra Hull, NEEDTOBREATHE, Dropkick Murphys and more. There will also be a special giveaway of #1 of 20 of the 20th Anniversary Bitterroot models.

For more information, visit webermandolins.com.