Zakk Wylde Punches Dude Who Can't Play "Stairway to Heaven" — Video

Check out this new video of Zakk Wylde, the ultimate guitar teacher!

When Zakk's guitar student, "Father Phil," just can't get the hang of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," Zakk clocks him.

Who can blame him? It's frustrating!

The best part of this video is when Zakk says, "Play it right!" at the very end.

We'll check back with Father Phil to see if he eventually gets the hang of it!

P.S.: In case you can't take a joke (so many people can't take a joke), Zakk is kidding, folks. He normally punches much harder.